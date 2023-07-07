Four teens arrested for breaking into mall, trying to steal shoes

GLEN BURNIE — Four teens from Baltimore were arrested early Friday morning after breaking into a Glen Burnie mall.

At 1:30 a.m., officers responded to calls for a burglary at Marley Station Mall in the 7000 block of Ritchie Highway.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspects attempted to escape but were apprehended by incoming officers assisted by K-9.

According to police, the suspects gained entry into the mall by shattering a door.

Once inside, the suspects went into Carnage Gaming and Kicks and started removing several boxes of shoes.

During the investigation, police also learned the vehicle the suspects arrived to the mall in was stolen.

The suspects ages range from 15-years-old to 13 years of age.

Four of the five suspects were arrested and charged.

Note: The last suspect was too young to be arrested.