Four people injured in Southwest Baltimore house fire

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Baltimore.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Frederick Avenue Sunday evening.

According the the fire union, citizens were rescued from the fire and four people are being treated by EMS crews.

2500 blk Frederick Av 21223#ShipleyHill@docbullock#BMORESBravest on scene with fire showing from a 2 story row home. Additional units requested. Civilians being rescued by firefighters. #BCFDEMS treating 4 patients. pic.twitter.com/bkytieBkyc — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) April 24, 2023

