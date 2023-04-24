Watch Now
Four people injured in Southwest Baltimore house fire

Posted at 9:59 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 21:59:13-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Southwest Baltimore.

Firefighters were called to the 2500 block of Frederick Avenue Sunday evening.

According the the fire union, citizens were rescued from the fire and four people are being treated by EMS crews.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

