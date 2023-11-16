Four people injured during a shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a quad shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Wednesday.

Police say that around 9:40 p.m., officers patrolling the 2000 block of West Pratt Street heard shots fired in the immediate area.

When officers arrived at the area, they found three men, ages 20, 26, and 27, suffering from gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid by applying tourniquets to all three victims.

When medics arrived, they transported the three to an area hospital for treatment. The 20-year-old has been listed in critical condition, and the 26-year-old and 27-year-old are listed in stable condition.

A fourth victim walked to the same hospital, suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Southwest District Shooting Detectives responded and assumed control over this investigation.