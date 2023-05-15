Four people injured after steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 400 block of W. Pratt Street for a steam pipe explosion.

According to the fire department, four people were injured. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Around 6:30pm #BCFD responded to the 400 blk of W. Pratt St. for the report of a steam pipe explosion. BGE, DPW, & OEM were on the scene due to a previous water main break at location. 4 patients have been treated and 3 of the 4 were transported. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Lx9V0HIJrC — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 15, 2023

Baltimore Department of Public Works, BGE, and the Office of Emergency Management are also on the scene due to a previous water main break at the same location.

This is a developing story.