Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four people injured after steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore

Pratt St. Explosion
Ja Nai Wright
Pratt St. Explosion
EXPLOSION
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 20:26:18-04

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Fire Department is investigating a steam pipe explosion in downtown Baltimore Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m., firefighters were called to the 400 block of W. Pratt Street for a steam pipe explosion.

According to the fire department, four people were injured. Three of them were taken to the hospital.

Baltimore Department of Public Works, BGE, and the Office of Emergency Management are also on the scene due to a previous water main break at the same location.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices