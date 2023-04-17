Four people injured after mass shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured after a shooting in North Baltimore according to police.

Around 11:45 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired in the area of North Charles St. and E. 21st Street.

When they arrived to the scene, three men, ages 32, 36, and 22, were shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A fourth victim walked into a hospital with injuries from this incident as well. Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2455.