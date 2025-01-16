Four people, including a student, injured outside Carver High School

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured following an altercation outside of Carver Vocational-Technical High School, Thursday afternoon.
Around 2:35 p.m., two people attacked a student outside the school.
Officials say during the attack, the suspects, victim and a staff member who tried to help were all injured.
Two students and one staff member sustained cut injuries.
All four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on motive or what the weapon was.
This incident remains under investigation.