Four people, including a student, injured outside Carver High School

BALTIMORE — Four people were injured following an altercation outside of Carver Vocational-Technical High School, Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:35 p.m., two people attacked a student outside the school.

Officials say during the attack, the suspects, victim and a staff member who tried to help were all injured.

Two students and one staff member sustained cut injuries.

All four were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There's no word on motive or what the weapon was.

This incident remains under investigation.

