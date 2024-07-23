Watch Now
Four people hospitalized after Cherry Hill fire

Neighbors say victims jumped from second floor window
Cherry hill fire .jpg
Yasmin Branch
Posted at 3:33 PM, Jul 23, 2024

BALTIMORE — With smoke billowing from the townhouse on Denham Circle in Cherry Hill, neighbors feared for the family, and amidst the chaos, a cloud of thick, black smoke drifted across the street overcoming people as they watched the scene unfold.

Neighbors would later learn that the four people trapped inside had leapt at their own peril out of a two-story window behind the unit to make their escape.

“It was a mother and a couple of kids,” said Joyce Goodwin, a nearby neighbor, “A couple of kids jumped out the window and the mother—-I think she broke her leg.”

At this point, investigators still haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but neighbors say the family had reported recent electrical problems in their unit.

Cherry Hill fire 2.0.jpg

Firefighters would later find while the family escaped, there was no time to save their pet.

Cherry Hill fire 3.0.jpg

“It was a big fire,” said Goodwin, “The dog passed. The dog was in a cage in there and the dog passed away.”

