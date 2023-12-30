Four people arrested in connection to a drug bust in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police arrested four people in connection to a narcotics bust on Friday.

Police say that back in October, detectives received information regarding possible drug distribution. On December 29, that investigation led them to an occupied vehicle in the 7300 block of Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie.

With probable cause, officers searched the car. They seized approximately 503 grams of suspected crack cocaine, about 12,227 grams of suspected cannabis, eight boxes of suspected THC vape cartridges, 16 suspected Hashish (Cannabis) bars, a loaded 9mm Taurus pistol, a loaded—38 caliber Taurus pistol with an obliterated serial number, and $9541.00 in U.S. currency.

Police have arrested Tyler Watson (26) of Glen Burnie, Ricarlos Mathis (38) of Baltimore, Atiba Lee (48), and Shermal Anderson (45) of Upper Marlboro, Maryland.