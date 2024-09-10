Four Maryland residents receive vehicles thanks to Vehicles for Change

BALTIMORE — One nonprofit is helping get people on the road to a better life.

Vehicles for Change gave away four cars to people in need, for under $1,000 each.

The organization refurbishes donated cars to give to low-income families.

It says no car is truly just a set of wheels.

For some like Darrell Wingfield, it can be the difference between a job and unemployment.

"It's a great opportunity for the inner city people that are impoverished and trying to find ways to better their situation by having transportation. They can gain better employment opportunities outside the city where it's better jobs, better-paying jobs," Wingfield said.

Wingfield says the car is coming just in time as the weather gets colder, since he recently graduated auto mechanic school, and had been commuting 2 hours by bus to his new job.