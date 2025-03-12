Four juveniles arrested for allegedly carjacking a 76-year-old woman in South Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Multiple juveniles are in police custody for an alleged carjacking in South Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 3200 block of Washington Boulevard around 4:47 am Tuesday morning and learned that a 76-year-old woman was approached by four teens, who forcibly removed her from her car and fled in it.

The next day, Baltimore Police, with help from the Baltimore County Aviation Unit, found the car on I-95 near the Canton Avenue exit.

Three 15 year olds and one 16-year-old, all males, were arrested.

Two of the 15 year olds and the 16-year-old were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center where they were charged with robbery and auto theft.

The other 15-year-old was taken to Central Booking and was charged as an adult with carjacking.