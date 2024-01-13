Four juveniles arrested following an armed carjacking in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police have arrested four 15-year-olds following an armed carjacking in northeast Baltimore Friday.

Around 4:10 p.m., officer were canvassing the intersection of Greenmount Avenue and 25th Street for a carjacked vehicle.

Baltimore Police's aviation unit managed to locate the stolen car and began to follow it.

Units in the immediate area, including officers from two other districts and SWAT, were notified and responded immediately.

Authorities say that the four suspects bailed out of the vehicle in the 1600 block of Northgate Road. They were later arrested.

The officers recovered a handgun from the scene.

All four juveniles were taken to the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center with charges pending.