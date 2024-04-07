Four juveniles arrested, carnival closes early following multiple disturbances in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — A carnival in White Marsh was shut down early on Saturday following several public disturbances in the area.

Police say the incident happened in the evening in the 8200 block of Perry Hall Boulevard when they were called to assist with several incidences at a carnival.

Authorities say the carnival was already staffed with security and off-duty officers; however, due to the number of disturbances, they requested police assistance.

As a result, the carnival staff closed the event early.

Four juveniles were arrested—three related to the carnival, the other to an unrelated theft.

According to the police, despite reports of shots being fired, that information is unverified at this time.

No injuries were reported in any of the incidences.