Four hospitalized after crash involving MTA bus on Pulaski Highway

Posted at 4:24 PM, Feb 06, 2024
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving two large trucks and an MTA Mobility bus Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:40 p.m., a multi-vehicle happened in the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway.

Police say two large trucks and an MTA Mobility bus were involved.

Drivers can expect delays during their commute.

