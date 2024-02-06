Four hospitalized after crash involving MTA bus on Pulaski Highway

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Four people were sent to the hospital after a crash involving two large trucks and an MTA Mobility bus Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:40 p.m., a multi-vehicle happened in the 7500 block of Pulaski Highway.
Police say two large trucks and an MTA Mobility bus were involved.
Drivers can expect delays during their commute.
