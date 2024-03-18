Four firefighters injured battling fire in Lansdowne

LANSDOWNE, Md. — UPDATE: Seven adults and four children were displaced. Fire crews are still on the scene trying to put out the blaze in key areas. The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Lansdowne.

The fire happened at the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road and 1st Avenue.

Baltimore County Fire Department Fire Fighters at Lansdowne Fire

The investigation is still ongoing as to what caused the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.