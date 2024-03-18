Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Four firefighters injured battling fire in Lansdowne

Lansdowne Fire
Baltimore County Fire Department
Lansdowne Fire
Lansdowne Fire
Posted at 5:43 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 18:32:46-04

LANSDOWNE, Md. — UPDATE: Seven adults and four children were displaced. Fire crews are still on the scene trying to put out the blaze in key areas. The cause of the fire hasn't been confirmed.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Four firefighters were injured while battling a blaze in Lansdowne. 

The fire happened at the intersection of Hammonds Ferry Road and 1st Avenue. 

Fire Fighters at Lansdowne Fire
Fire Fighters at Lansdowne Fire

The investigation is still ongoing as to what caused the fire. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices