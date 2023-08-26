Four dead in apparent triple murder-suicide in Joppatowne Saturday

JOPPA, Md. — Harford County deputies are on the scene of a shooting in Joppatowne on Saturday that killed four people.

Police say that around 11:18 a.m., officers responded to an active shooting from inside an apartment in the 300 block of Trimble Road.

In a press conference, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler said that a witness who called described a person entering the apartment with a handgun and then hearing shots fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered four people shot—three adults and one believed to be 17 years old. Three died at the scene, and one victim was transported to an area hospital, where they later died from their injuries.

Police suspect the culprit was among the four dead. Authorities also believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that the shooter was allowed into the home.

There is currently no threat to the community.

There is no information at this time as to a motive or the identities of the victims. Officers are looking into the possibility of a triple murder-suicide.

Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.