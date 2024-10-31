Four charged in connection to 'pigeon drop' scam, thousands of dollars stolen

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people have been arrested in connection to a "pigeon drop" scam in Prince George's County.

The scam involves convincing a victim to give the suspects a large amount of money as collateral with the hope of them then sharing that money police say.

The suspects are:



James Davis, 77, of Birmingham, Alabama

Connie Williams, 64, of Birmingham, Alabama

Mary Daniel, 59, of Antioch, Tennessee

Kenneth Gooden, 36, of Birmingham, Alabama

They've been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from the victim.

This stems from an incident on October 22, when the victim told police she'd been scammed.

She told police she encountered two people outside of the 7700 block of Marlboro Pike. The people told her they found a bag full of money and asked if it belonged to the victim. It did not.

The suspects soon convinced the victim to donate the money to charity instead of turning it into police. Police say they then convinced her to withdraw money from her account so the newly withdrawn bills couldn't be traced.

Over a two-day period, the victim withdrew nearly $40,000 from her account which the suspects ultimately stole.

The suspects were arrested after they were seen talking to another potential victim.

Police say the suspects likely targeted other victims and would like for any other victims to come forward.

Anyone with information on these suspects or who could be a potential victim may call 301-516-1464.