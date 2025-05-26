Four arrested following pursuit in Frederick County that led to multiple vehicle crashes, left deputy injured

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Four Washington D.C. natives are in police custody following a pursuit in Frederick County that led to multiple vehicle crashes and left a deputy injured.

On Sunday, at 3:26 am, a deputy with the Frederick County Sheriff's Office tried to stop multiple people suspected of tampering with vehicles in the area of Jordan Boulevard in New Market, Maryland.

The suspects fled in two separate vehicles, prompting a pursuit.

One of the vehicles, a 2017 Subaru Outback, which was stolen out of Carroll County, crashed off Mussetter Road after striking a tree.

The deputy pursuing the suspects was also involved in a crash that disabled their vehicle.

That deputy sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The second vehicle, a 2012 Toyota Camry, lost control and struck a parked, unmarked patrol vehicle while it had its emergency lights on.

Authorities say the deputy inside that vehicle had left the vehicle before the crash and was not harmed.

Deangelo Dubose, Zaire Graves, Darin Comer, all 18 years old, and 21-year-old Dayneil Bullock, were taken into custody and charged with motor vehicle theft, obstructing and hindering, and resisting/interfering with arrest.