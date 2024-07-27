Forty people displaced; three pets killed following a apartment fire in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Forty people are displaced, and three pets were killed following a massive apartment fire in Howard County Saturday.

Authorities say it happened around 5 a.m. in the 6000 block of Orchard Club Drive. When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire showing from multiple floors of the building.

According to officials, crews immediately began assisting residents out and searching the building.

The blaze reportedly took crews about an hour to get under control. Following the blaze, an overhaul and assessment of the damage deemed 14 apartments inhabitable.

Official say one firefighter was transported to the hospital for a minor injury. One resident was evaluated and released on the scene, and another resident was transported to the hospital for further evaluation.

The Red Cross is assisting families who were affected by the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.