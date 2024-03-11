Watch Now
Fort Smallwood Elementary to dismiss early amid power outage

Elizabeth Ruiz
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 11, 2024
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday that Fort Smallwood Elementary School will close early due to a power outage.

Students will be transported to Northeast High School for lunch and warmth.

Officials say dismissal will occur from Northeast High School at 2:25 p.m.

