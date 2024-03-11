Fort Smallwood Elementary to dismiss early amid power outage

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced Monday that Fort Smallwood Elementary School will close early due to a power outage.
Students will be transported to Northeast High School for lunch and warmth.
Officials say dismissal will occur from Northeast High School at 2:25 p.m.
