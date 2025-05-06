Former UMD football player faces murder charges after shooting at Florida bar

A former Maryland Terrapins defensive back is facing murder charges after a shooting at a bar in DeLand, Florida.

Avantae Traeviyon Williams, 24, is accused of gunning down 32-year-old Keshod Harris.

Police responded to the scene at McCabe's Bar around 1:30 am on May 3 and learned that a fistfight had broken out between multiple men inside the bar.

As the fight went on, one of the men, believed to be Williams, pulled out a gun and began firing.

Authorities say Harris was struck multiple times in the chest.

He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

A bartender was also taken to the hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The DeLand Police Department announced Monday that they obtained an arrest warrant for Williams and that he had been taken into custody without incident.

Williams, a DeLand native, played two seasons of football as a safety with the Miami Hurricanes before eventually coming to the University of Maryland for the 2023-2024 season.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Police say the investigation remains active and ongoing.