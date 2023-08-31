Former security guard convicted of murdering man inside Baltimore Royal Farms store

BALTIMORE — A former Royal Farms security guard was convicted Thursday in the shooting death of man in South Baltimore last year.

Kanisha Spence was found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

It was during the wee hours of October 30 when Marquise Powell first walked into the store in the 1800 block of Washington Boulevard.

RELATED: Security guard charged in Royal Farms shooting

Powell, 26, was said to be acting belligerent. Spence was on duty and asked him to leave. She claims Powell returned to the store twice more and began making threats.

The third time Spence said Powell lunged forward prompting her to shoot him in the head. Police say there was no evidence suggesting that was true.

Powell died five days later.