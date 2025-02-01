Watch Now
Former Ravens' RB Ray Rice named head JV coach at Milford Mill Academy

Ray Rice
Nick Wass/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baltimore Ravens running back Ray Rice smiles in the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Baltimore, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Ray Rice
BALTIMORE COUNTY — Milford Mill Academy has named former Ravens' running back Ray Rice as the head coach of their junior varsity football team.

Rice, drafted by the Ravens in 2008, helped the team secure a Super Bowl win in 2012.

His career was cut short when a video surfaced of him striking his then-fiancé, knocking her out. He was released from the team following a suspension but charges in the case were later dismissed.

He finished his career with 6,180 yards and 37 touchdowns.

