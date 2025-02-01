Former Ravens' RB Ray Rice named head JV coach at Milford Mill Academy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Milford Mill Academy has named former Ravens' running back Ray Rice as the head coach of their junior varsity football team.
Welcome To The Staff, Ray Rice! #MillerPride pic.twitter.com/B52VEP0Vrv— Milford Mill Millers (@WearemilfordFB) January 31, 2025
Rice, drafted by the Ravens in 2008, helped the team secure a Super Bowl win in 2012.
His career was cut short when a video surfaced of him striking his then-fiancé, knocking her out. He was released from the team following a suspension but charges in the case were later dismissed.
He finished his career with 6,180 yards and 37 touchdowns.