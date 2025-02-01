Former Ravens' RB Ray Rice named head JV coach at Milford Mill Academy

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Milford Mill Academy has named former Ravens' running back Ray Rice as the head coach of their junior varsity football team.

Rice, drafted by the Ravens in 2008, helped the team secure a Super Bowl win in 2012.

His career was cut short when a video surfaced of him striking his then-fiancé, knocking her out. He was released from the team following a suspension but charges in the case were later dismissed.

He finished his career with 6,180 yards and 37 touchdowns.