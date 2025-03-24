BCoPD: Former priest charged with child sex abuse, multiple sex offenses

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Police announced Monday that a former priest was arrested for sex crimes dating back to the 1990's.

William "Father Bill" Mannion, 62, was taken into custody Monday without incident.

Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department's Crimes Against Children Unit were made aware of the past sexual abuse back in October 2023.

Authorities say the abuse occurred from 1991 through 1994 in the 600 block of St. Agnes Lane.

According to a spokesperson with the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Mannion left the priesthood in the late 1990's and requested to be removed from the clerical state for reasons unrelated to abuse.

He was removed in 2004.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore released a statement in regard to the recent allegations against Mannion.

"The Archdiocese of Baltimore is saddened to learn of allegations of abuse by Mannion and is committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement. The Archdiocese of Baltimore is committed to protecting children and helping to heal victims of abuse. We urge anyone who has any knowledge of any child sexual abuse to contact law enforcement and call the Archdiocesan Office of Child and Youth Protection."

Mannion was charged with second degree child abuse and other sex offenses.

Detectives believe there may be more victims of Mannion's abuse and are asking them to come forward.

Anyone with information about the crimes can contact the Crimes Against Children Unit at 410-887-7720 or Child Protective Services at 410-887-8463.