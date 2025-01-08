Former O's pitcher, 1st round pick, Brian Matusz, dies at age 37

Former Baltimore Oriole pitcher Brian Matusz has passed away at age 37, according to the Orioles.

Matusz was drafted in the first round in 2008 of the MLB draft, and his first start on the mound was on August 4th, 2009.

He was with the O's from 2009 to 2016. Matusz was the American League rookie of the month in August of 2010.

The year before, he was EAS pitcher of the week for the Bowie Baysox in July.

He will be remembered as a man who loved baseball, the Orioles fanbase, and Baltimore.

Our hearts are heavy tonight as we mourn the passing of former Oriole, Brian Matusz.



A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he… pic.twitter.com/wNN3WkO8l4 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 8, 2025

The Baltimore Orioles released this statement below Tuesday night.