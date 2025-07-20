Former O's minor league player turned cop drowns while trying to save other swimmers

BALTIMORE — A former Orioles minor league player drowned last Sunday while trying to save several swimmers from a rip current in Pawleys Island, South Carolina.

Anderson Chase Childers was 38, and leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Tributes poured in, commending Childers for his heroic bravery and sacrifice.

The Orioles signed Childers in 2009 out of Georgia State University where he was described as "one of the best all-around statistical four-year players in Panther history."

Georgia State University Athletics Georgia State University Athletics mourns the unexpected passing of former baseball standout and 2009 MLB Draft pick Anderson Chase Childers, who died Sunday, July 13 at the age of 38.

Childers went onto play second base in the Rookie Gulf Coast League before moving up to the Bluefield Orioles in 2010.

Over two professional seasons Childers appeared in 50 games, batting a combined .195 at the plate with 17 RBIs.

In 2011 Childers quit baseball to join the Cobb County Police Department in Georgia.

Before leaving the force in 2014, Childers earned a Life Saving Award.

In a Facebook post honoring Childers service, the police department said this.

"We will never forget Officer Chase Childers. He represented the very best, and he will forever be part of our Cobb County Police family. Rest easy, Chase. Your courage will never be forgotten."

Cobb County Police Department The Cobb County Police Department is mourning the loss of one of our own, former Officer Chase Childers, who lost his life this past weekend in South Carolina while selflessly saving others from a rip current.

Following his death Childers' family launched a petition on change.org seeking new safety measures at Litchfield Beach.

A GoFundMe page was also created to help raise money for his wife and children.

According to the Pawleys Island Police Department, there have been at least four drowning incidents since October.

Prior to Childers death, another young man died after being pulled from the water on June 26.

