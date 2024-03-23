Former Orioles owner, Peter Angelos passed away at the age of 94.

BALTIMORE — The former owner of the Baltimore Orioles, Peter Angelos, has died at the age of 94.

In a statement from the Orioles organization, Angelos has been ill for several years, indicating his battle with advanced-stage dementia.

Their statement goes on to say “the family thanks the doctors, nurses, and caregivers who brought comfort to him in his final years.”

According to the report, it was Angelos’ wish to have a private burial, and donations may be sent to charity in lieu of flowers.

Angelos, the family Patriarch purchased the Orioles from Eli Jacobs back in 1993 for $173 million.

Over the past several years, before selling, Peter's health has deteriorated forcing him to relinquish team control to his son John, leading to court battles with brother Lewis over their father's assets.