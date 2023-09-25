Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Morgan State basketball player killed in D.C. nightclub quadruple shooting

AP983729419270.jpg 2
Paul Vernon/AP
Morgan State's Blake Bozeman, right, looks to pass against Ohio State's Shannon Scott during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2013. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
AP983729419270.jpg 2
Posted at 10:01 PM, Sep 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-24 22:01:59-04

BALTIMORE — Former Morgan State University basketball player Blake Bozeman was killed in a quadruple shooting at a D.C. nightclub Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. at a nightclub in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two men and a woman were also shot and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bozeman, 31, died at a local hospital.

Bozeman played basketball at Morgan State University as a starting guard for four years, between 2011 and 2015.

His father, Todd Bozeman, is the former coach of the university's basketball team. In a statement provided by Morgan State University, he is described as "the program’s winningest Division 1 coach in Morgan history."

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete," the university said in a statement.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on this shooting.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a black hat and a white/cream sweater. He was last seen heading westbound on H Street, Northeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously submit a tip by sending a text message to 50411.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices