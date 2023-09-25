Former Morgan State basketball player killed in D.C. nightclub quadruple shooting

BALTIMORE — Former Morgan State University basketball player Blake Bozeman was killed in a quadruple shooting at a D.C. nightclub Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 12 a.m. at a nightclub in the 1300 block of H Street, Northeast, in Washington, D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Two men and a woman were also shot and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Bozeman, 31, died at a local hospital.

Bozeman played basketball at Morgan State University as a starting guard for four years, between 2011 and 2015.

His father, Todd Bozeman, is the former coach of the university's basketball team. In a statement provided by Morgan State University, he is described as "the program’s winningest Division 1 coach in Morgan history."

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete," the university said in a statement.

The police department is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information on this shooting.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, wearing a black hat and a white/cream sweater. He was last seen heading westbound on H Street, Northeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099 or anonymously submit a tip by sending a text message to 50411.