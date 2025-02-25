Former Maryland State trooper faces up to 9 years for leaking info to drug org.

BALTIMORE — A former Maryland State trooper faces between 48 and 108 months in federal prison.

Justin Riggs, 35, pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to distribute, conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances, use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the conspiracy to distribute controlled dangerous substances, and Travel Act-State of Maryland Bribery.

In 2022, Riggs was part of a Maryland State Police team investigating drug-and-gun trafficking in Western Maryland.

The team used at least one confidential source during the investigation. Riggs created a fake Facebook account to contact a drug distributor target.

Officials say Riggs told them he worked "for a fed agency." He also told them he had “tons more info pertaining to your biggest informant.”

The former trooper initiated several conversations with the drug distributor between 2022 and 2023, attempting to sell the informant's identity.