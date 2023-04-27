Former Maryland state employee sentenced for threatening Congress member

BALTIMORE — A former Maryland state employee was sentenced to four months in federal prison for threatening a sitting member Congress last July.

Justin Kuchta sent death threats through email and over a website that was planning an event in Missouri, which the Congressman was scheduled to appear and give a speech at.

Reports indicate the Congressman targeted in the message was the Republican Senator from Texas, Ted Cruz.

Investigators tracked Kuchta down by his IP address that originated from a Virtual Private Network and computer at his workplace in Annapolis.

While Kuchta initially denied sending the email messages, he ultimately admitted that he sent the July 18, 2022, threatening message over the website.