Former Maryland bank teller pleads guilty to stealing over $250,000 from clients

GREENBELT, Md. — A former Maryland bank teller recently pled guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from clients.

According to court documents, Mountee Brown, 27, worked as a teller at a bank in Upper Marlboro, Maryland.

His position at the bank allowed him to have access to the five victims' bank accounts, four of whom were over the age of 80.

Between October 2022 and November 2022, Brown, along with his accomplices, created a scheme to use his role at the bank to make at least 26 unauthorized cash withdrawals involving the victims' bank accounts.

Brown's co-conspirators began carrying out the scheme on October 21, 2022.

The first co-conspirator would go into the bank and approach Brown, beginning a cash withdrawal of $10,000 from the first victim's bank account without their knowledge or consent.

The withdrawal was able to go through because Brown falsely documented that he verified the customer, the customer was a "known client," and that the customer was known by Brown's manager.

Once verification was complete, the co-conspirator would go on to sign the withdrawal ticket as the victim.

Two more $10,000 withdrawals were made the next day, then two more three days after that.

Between October 22, 2022, and December 6, 2022, Brown made cash deposits of $30,200 into his personal account at another bank.

In total, Brown and his co-conspirators stole $255,000.