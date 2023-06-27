Former Laurel Police chief turned serial arsonist gets life in prison

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — A Howard County judge on Tuesday sentenced a former chief of police to consecutive life sentences in prison for a string of targeted arson fires.

Prosecutors described 71-year-old David Crawford as a serial arsonist who kept a hit list of people who wronged him in the past.

After retiring from the Prince George's County Police Department as a major in 2000, Crawford then served as Chief of Police in Laurel from 2006 to 2010.

One home Crawford set on fire belonged to his successor, Richard McLaughlin. That happened back in 2019, and part of it was caught on video.

Over a decade's time Crawford caused a dozen fires throughout six Maryland counties, including Anne Arundel, Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George's.

Other victims included former Laurel City Administrator Marty Flemiona, two of Crawford's own relatives, two of his own chiropractors, two old co-workers, and a neighbor.

Half of the fires were lit while the victims were inside their homes-- asleep with their families.

Crawford has been in custody since March of 2021.