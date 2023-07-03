Former gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox files candidacy for Congressional election

Dan Cox, who ran against Gov. Wes Moore in last year's gubernatorial race, appears ready to hit the campaign trail yet again.

Monday morning, he filed a Statement of Organization form with the Federal Election Commission, stating that he is seeking to run for the Maryland 6th district.

The current Representative from the district, Congressman David Trone, has announced his run for Senate, following the announcement that Senator Ben Cardin would be retiring.

Cox, a Republican from Frederick County, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, received 32 percent of the vote statewide in the Governor's race. But while Governor Moore got more than 500,000 more votes statewide, in the Maryland 6th district, Cox only lost by 20,000 votes, the closest margin by US district other than MD-1.

The FEC also lists Neil Parrott, Chris Hyser, Mariela Roca and Dr. Brenda Thiam as Republicans who have filed in this race.

Democrats Joe Vogel, Lesley Lopez and Destiny West have also filed, per the FEC.