Monday night, Maryland's longest living First Lady Barbara Mandel passed away at the age of 103.

Wife to late Maryland Governor Marvin Mandel, Barbara was raised in Baltimore as one of seven children.

Born on Maryland Day, Barbara was well known as a true daughter of Maryland.

She is survived by her daughter Ellen M. Maltz, granddaughter Morrisa Maltz and grandson-in-law Tommy Heitkamp. She is also survived by her granddaughter Brittany R. Mandel.