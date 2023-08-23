Former deputy allegedly sent sexual video of himself over Snapchat while on duty in uniform

TOWSON, Md. — A former Cecil County Sheriff's deputy faces a slew of charges including revenge porn and witness retaliation.

The Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor on Wednesday released an 11 count indictment against Kyle L. Thomas.

Back in June 2021 Thomas, while allegedly on duty and in uniform, sent a sexually explicit Snapchat video of himself to a woman he'd been seeing.

The woman reportedly tried multiple times to end the relationship with Thomas, but claimed he threatened her. Both were apparently married at the time.

In October 2022 the woman complained to the Sheriff's Office about Thomas' behavior and provided them with the Snapchat video, prompting an internal investigation.

Once Thomas got wind of this, he allegedly retaliated by calling the doctor's office where the woman worked to file a complaint against her.

The woman then obtained a peace order against Thomas, for which he was later accused of violating.

Thomas later went ahead and pressed charges of his own against the woman, accusing her of filing a false report and also for showing police the Snapchat video without his consent.

The Cecil County State's Attorney's Office ultimately dropped charges against the woman.

All the while Thomas was involved in another consensual sexual relationship with a second woman.

She too claims to have been threatened by Thomas when trying to break up with him.

Between April 2022 and January 2023 after being told to delete them, Thomas allegedly sent dozens of videos of himself and the woman having sex to at least four random Snapchat users, some of which he paid, according to prosecutors.

This despite not having the woman's permission to take the videos in the first place, let alone distribute them to strangers.

When the Sheriff's Office became aware they suspended Thomas and ordered him to cut all contact with the woman.

Yet prosecutors say he didn't listen.

This led to a search warrant being executed on Thomas, who in turn sent a copy of the affidavit to the woman calling her a "liar" and "b*tch."

Like the first victim, the woman obtained a peace order against Thomas.

He currently remains free and is due for an initial court appearance on October 24.

As for the status of the peace orders, Thomas is scheduled to be in court on August 24.

Read the full charging document here.