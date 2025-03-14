Watch Now
Former correctional officer sentenced for insurance theft scheme of over $25K

Abhishek Mehta
BALTIMORE — A former correctional officer has been sentenced for her role in a felony insurance theft scheme.

The officer, Racquel Davis, has been ordered to pay $50, 251.66 in restitution. The felony theft was of $25,000 to $100,000.

This stems from multiple incidents between May 2018 and June 2021.

Davis submitted 18 fraudulent claims under short-term disability and accident supplemental insurance policies that she purchased while she was a correctional officer with the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

She submitted these claims with phony documents from doctors that she had either never seen or who had not said she was disabled.

Davis also had documents from her job indicating her disability leave was approved. These documents were also false.

The former correctional officer has been sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, suspending all but six months.

Her restitution has to be paid to the the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

