Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former correctional officer gets prison time for smuggling scheme

Prison bars
Scripps National
Prison bars
Posted at 2:21 PM, Apr 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-13 14:21:10-04

BALTIMORE — Former correctional officer at the Metropolitan Transition Center, 35-year-old Shanese Butler, faces two years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy related to scheme to smuggle contraband.

According to court documents and her guilty plea, from June 2020 to November 2020, Butler engaged in a romantic relationship with detainee Christopher Mann.

She conspired with Mann, other employees, and associates of the Center to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity.

Butler worked together with these people to smuggle contraband into the Center in exchange for bribe payments.

Evidence showed that Butler controlled Mann's Cash App account. Not only did Butler assist in managing the day-to-day financial aspects of Mann's organization, she assisted in liquidating the proceeds.

The FBI recovered about 10% of the proceeds.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices