Former correctional officer gets prison time for smuggling scheme

BALTIMORE — Former correctional officer at the Metropolitan Transition Center, 35-year-old Shanese Butler, faces two years in federal prison for a racketeering conspiracy related to scheme to smuggle contraband.

According to court documents and her guilty plea, from June 2020 to November 2020, Butler engaged in a romantic relationship with detainee Christopher Mann.

She conspired with Mann, other employees, and associates of the Center to participate in a pattern of racketeering activity.

Butler worked together with these people to smuggle contraband into the Center in exchange for bribe payments.

Evidence showed that Butler controlled Mann's Cash App account. Not only did Butler assist in managing the day-to-day financial aspects of Mann's organization, she assisted in liquidating the proceeds.

The FBI recovered about 10% of the proceeds.