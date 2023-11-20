Watch Now
Former College Park Mayor sentenced to 30 years in prison for child pornography

Posted at 3:30 PM, Nov 20, 2023
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Former College Park Mayor Patrick Wojahn has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for distributing and possessing child pornography.

Wojahn served as the College Park Mayor since 2015, following an eight-year stint on the City Council.

Prince George's County Police began investigating Wojahn back in February after receiving a tip about images and videos of suspected child pornography being uploaded onto social media.

Investigators searched the former mayor's home and recovered several electronics.

He resigned in early March and at the time, he was charged with 56 total counts of distribution and possession of child exploitative material.

