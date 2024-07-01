Former BPD officer traded ghost gun, murder intel for cocaine

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police officer has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Steven Umberto Angelini was convicted of helping the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club sell cocaine and oxycodone from two area businesses, the Coach House bar and Killa Dogz hot dog stand on Belair Road.

Angelini also was found guilty of trading the club a ghost gun, Oxycodone, and sensitive information on a murder investigation in exchange for cocaine.

Defense attorneys blamed his actions on a drug addiction they say stemmed from a line of duty injury.

Angelini has been held since being indicted in July 2022.