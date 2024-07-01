Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Former BPD officer traded ghost gun, murder intel for cocaine

Baltimore FOP pens letter to SNL after BPD uniforms used in sketch
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Mitchell Layton
<p>BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 25: Baltimore City police officer sleeve before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles andthe Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Rays won 8-4. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) </p>
Baltimore FOP pens letter to SNL after BPD uniforms used in sketch
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 01, 2024

BALTIMORE — A former Baltimore Police officer has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Steven Umberto Angelini was convicted of helping the Infamous Ryders Motorcycle Club sell cocaine and oxycodone from two area businesses, the Coach House bar and Killa Dogz hot dog stand on Belair Road.

Angelini also was found guilty of trading the club a ghost gun, Oxycodone, and sensitive information on a murder investigation in exchange for cocaine.

Defense attorneys blamed his actions on a drug addiction they say stemmed from a line of duty injury.

Angelini has been held since being indicted in July 2022.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices