Former BPD officer charged with child sex abuse crimes

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City police officer was arrested after being indicted for child sexual abuse offenses alleged to have occurred between 2011 and 2013.

Larry Tucker, 56, has been charged with nine felony counts of sex abuse of a minor, two felony counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, two felony counts of child pornography, two counts conspiracy to commit sexual offense in the third degree and one misdemeanor count conspiracy to commit sexual offense in the fourth degree.

Tucker was arrested without incident.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, please contact Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800.