Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett passes away at 35

DESTIN, Fla. — Former Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett passed away at the age of 35, the school district he coached high school football in confirms.

Mallett was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2012, where he played one season before being picked up by the Houston Texans in 2014.

He was acquired by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015, where he finished his career.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the beach behind 775 Gulf Shore Drive in Destin, Florida around 2:12 p.m.

Reports say that a group of people in the water near the second sandbar were struggling to make their way back to shore.

One of the individuals, identified as Ryan Mallett, went under and lifeguards say he was not breathing when pulled out.

Lifesaving measures were immediately undertaken but he was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.

The school district released a statement regarding Mallett's passing:

It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.



The Baltimore Ravens took to social media to give their condolences: