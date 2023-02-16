Former Baltimore County Councilwoman's campaign treasurer accused of embezzlement

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's State Prosecutor has charged the head of two Baltimore County political campaign finance committees with multiple counts of felony theft and embezzlement.

William Christopher McCollum served as Treasurer for “Friends of Cathy Bevins” and the “Baltimore County Victory Slate.”

Charging documents accuse McCollum of "systematically stealing funds raised by the committees, without the knowledge of the candidates the committees sought to support."

The “Friends of Cathy Bevins” raised money to support the election of former Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins.

Between April 23, 2015 and January 31, 2020, McCollum allegedly embezzled $111,014.89 in funds from the campaign for his personal benefit.

Prosecutors say McCollum took donor checks made out to the campaign to pay off personal credit card bills.

Other allegations suggest McCollum wrote checks from the campaign's account on their behalf to various companies, when in reality he deposited them into his own account.

The state alleges he used campaign funds for a romantic getaway to Puerto Rico, along with flights to Iceland and Florida.

None of the expenditures were reported on signed forms filed with the State Board of Elections.

Prosecutors believe McCollum was engaged in a similar scheme while serving as treasurer to the “Baltimore County Victory Slate,” a campaign committee comprised of several preferred candidates running for office in and around Baltimore County.

McCollum is said to have embezzled $31,269.63 from that committee as well.

He's scheduled to be arraigned March 13.