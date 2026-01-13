Former Aberdeen UPS worker convicted in jewelry thefts from packages

ABERDEEN, Md. — Over a span of six months starting in December of 2024, eight packages sent through the United Parcel Service to Saxons Diamond Centers in Harford County never arrived.

Investigators ultimately discovered a part-time worker at the UPS Customer Center just off Route 40 named Kazane Deravin had been stealing the items during his shift and destroying the packaging.

“He sought high-value jewelry items that he could look at local and regional jewelry stores and know that package was destined for those locations and simply remove the package and make the theft,” said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber.

A search of the suspect’s name at area pawn shops turned up tickets dating back to 2018, but he had graduated from selling cell phones, laptops and coins to fine jewelry over time, including a $69,000 custom cut diamond engagement ring, which had been sent off for repair.

Aberdeen Police Department

Police say the suspect had become so successful at stealing the items right under his employer’s nose that he even gifted some of it to his mother.

Aberdeen Police Department Kazane Deravin

In addition to Saxons, at least six packages destined for jewelry stores in the Harford Mall and another six headed to the Mall in White Marsh also were stolen prompting expensive insurance claims that the suspect has been ordered to re-pay.

“Ultimately, $174,000 in losses was found in that theft scheme so it was quite substantial over the course of that time,” said Reiber, “and being the inside man, there’s access to those high-value items and without reporting, there may be cameras and things inside, but unless it’s reported these things have gone missing, it doesn’t turn somebody on to find out who is actually doing it.”