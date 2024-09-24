Former Aberdeen Middle School principal charged, accused of failing to report student rape

ABERDEEN, Md. — A former principal and paraeducator at Aberdeen Middle School faces criminal charges for allegedly failing to report a student rape to authorities.

The victim alleged being raped back on April 12, 2023.

At the time Regina Jones, 44, was school principal. Tanya Johnson, 56, was employed as a paraeducator.

Both women were reportedly notified about the rape the following day, but didn't alert police or child protective services as required by state law.

Police didn't find out until April 18, 2023, when a local hospital treating the victim called to make them aware.

Jones and Johnson were indicted on July 16, 2024. Both are now free pending trial on January 22.

Each is charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting to report child abuse.

As for the rape case itself, police say they've charged a 17-year-old suspect.

