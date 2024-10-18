Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'For Baltimore with Love': Two new murals unveiled at Greenwillow Apartments

Two new murals are brightening up boring apartment buildings in West Baltimore. One shows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled 'I Have a Dream,' and another called 'I Am' is a scene of young people following their passions. The artist, Suliman Onque, is a Baltimore resident and Morgan State graduate and the murals are a tribute to Baltimore.
Posted

BALTIMORE — Two new murals are brightening up boring apartment buildings in West Baltimore.

One shows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled 'I Have a Dream,' and another called 'I Am' is a scene of young people following their passions.

The artist, Suliman Onque, is a Baltimore resident and Morgan State graduate and the murals are a tribute to Baltimore.

But he doesn't plan on stopping here.

"I would love to have a mural in as many places as possible. I would say, I said this to people jokingly, but I said I don't want to stop until I have a mural on Mars. That's what I said. So, art should be universal," Onque said.

The murals are actually painted on metal and then were attached to the building.

They are the work of the mother and sons artist group 3 The Art Way.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices