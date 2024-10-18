'For Baltimore with Love': Two new murals unveiled at Greenwillow Apartments

BALTIMORE — Two new murals are brightening up boring apartment buildings in West Baltimore.

One shows Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. titled 'I Have a Dream,' and another called 'I Am' is a scene of young people following their passions.

The artist, Suliman Onque, is a Baltimore resident and Morgan State graduate and the murals are a tribute to Baltimore.

But he doesn't plan on stopping here.

"I would love to have a mural in as many places as possible. I would say, I said this to people jokingly, but I said I don't want to stop until I have a mural on Mars. That's what I said. So, art should be universal," Onque said.

The murals are actually painted on metal and then were attached to the building.

They are the work of the mother and sons artist group 3 The Art Way.