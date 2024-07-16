Foodworks says 'No child left hungry'

HALETHORPE, Md. — School, for some kids, is not only a place of scholarship in which their brains are fed. For some kids, school is the only place where they can eat at all.

With public schools out, parents are sweating trying to feed their kids during the summer.

Foodworks, which has a location at the Maryland Food Bank (MFB) in Halethorpe, held an open house to address summer hunger on Tuesday morning.

Chef Marcia Spencer, who’s the Executive Chef at Foodworks, says that Foodworks has a team of drivers and volunteers who help prepare and deliver breakfast and lunch for children in need.

The food sent en masse will quiet the stomachs of kids in recreation centers, faith-based organizations, and other agencies working in the Baltimore community to keep kids fed throughout the summer.

