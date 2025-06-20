Following viral logo, Baysox create new campaign supporting cervical cancer

BOWIE, Md. — The Chesapeake Baysox announced a season-long campaign with Cervivor Inc, a leading nonprofit dedicated to cervical cancer advocacy.

This comes after the Baysox Oyster Catchers created a design that wasn't exactly family-friendly.

From this, the team created a secondary logo, turning "humor into positive impact and purpose."

The updated design features a baseball glove with a teal and white cervical cancer ribbon and pearl.

In recognition of those affected by cervical cancer, the Baysox will take the field as the Oyster Catchers on select Friday home games this season, June 27, July 11, August 15, August 22, and September 5.

Fans are encouraged to wear teal and white as the colors representing cervical cancer advocacy.

10% of all Oyster Catchers merchandise sales throughout the season will be donated directly to the organization.

