Fogo de Chão is playing the prime cuts in Towson

TOWSON, Md. — Fogo de Chão, the popular Brazilian steakhouse chain, has opened its doors at the Towson Town Center.

The restaurant is known for offering several kinds of meats, slow-roasted over fire and carved right at your table. It also offers seafood, a buffet, and Brazilian cocktails from their bar.

This is Fogo's second location in the Baltimore area, and General Manager Marcos Bronco said he's excited to bring a little bit of his homeland to Baltimore County.

“Brazilian hospitality is, you know, smiling,” Bronco says. “The people say, decha comigo, or ‘got you.’ We are here for serving the guest the same we invite or receive our friends in your home.

We caught up with one young girl who came with her mother and grandmother to celebrate starting sixth grade. She says she's been to the restaurant at the Inner Harbor but likes this one because it's closer to home.

“If you really love seafood, this is the place to go,” says Miracle Whye. “I like it here, so I recommend you all coming here. Hopefully you do.”

As part of their first week, the restaurant will donate a portion of sales to the Maryland Food Bank.

The restaurant has already hired 120 people, and they're looking to add another 20 to 25.

And one of the perks of working there: free lunch and dinner for employees.

Fogo de Chão replaced PF Chang's, which closed last year.