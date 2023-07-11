Florida woman dies after vehicle collision with deer in Montgomery County

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A woman from Florida is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer in Montgomery County.

On Monday, July 10, around 8:43 p.m., Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire Rescue responded to Beallsville Road for the report of a motorcycle collision with a deer.

When they arrived, emergency personnel discovered 53-year-old Michelle Lee Beach, of Dunedin, FL, who had been ejected from her motorcycle after hitting the deer.

Police say she was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Beach was following another motorcyclist, traveling southbound on Beallsville Road on her pink 2007, Suzuki GXSR 600 motorcycle when she hit the deer.

This is an ongoing investigation.