Florida trucker dies while awaiting trial for 2006 cold case murder in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. — A man accused of dumping a young woman's body by a Frederick County rest stop 18 years ago has died while awaiting trial.

Gary Artman, 64, of White Springs, Florida was already being jailed in Michigan for another murder he committed there in 1996.

He was awaiting extradition to Maryland for the 2006 stabbing death of 24-year-old Dusty Myriah Shuck.

Artman's DNA matched evidence found in both the Michigan and Maryland cases.

Maryland State Police Garry Artman



A jury in Michigan had already convicted Artman of murder. He'd not yet stood trial in Maryland for Shuck's killing, but reportedly confessed to her murder in December 2023.

Artman also allegedly told detectives he was responsible for several more heinous crimes, but provided little detail.

Later that month Artman died. Now police are looking to connect the dots.

"Due to his transient lifestyle as a truck driver who traveled throughout the country and the information he provided, police are searching for leads that may connect Artman to additional unsolved cases," said Maryland State Police in a press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-996-7881.