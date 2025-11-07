Flight reduction could carry hidden costs

LINTHICUM, Md. — A single flight from Boston and a pair of flights from Chicago cancelled leaving one business traveler from Los Angeles and another from Detroit knowing their future trips to Baltimore also may be in jeopardy as the airlines adjust to federally mandated cutbacks in service.

“I’m definitely worried about it,” said Brad Bremer, “I think it’s kind of ridiculous that they’re… I feel like everybody’s being held hostage, because of political garbage.So as far as for me, it’s going to be a tough deal as far as for business.”

“I’m actually going to stop,” said Troels Ostergaard, “I’m going to take a break until this is solved just because, not so much the inconvenience, but the fact that I can’t plan so if I set up meetings with business associates here in Baltimore and I’ll be there for a 10:00 meeting and ‘whoops, I couldn’t.’”



The Federal Aviation Administration’s reduction plan started with four percent less flights on Friday and is expected to cap out at 10 percent in a week’s time.

The cutbacks at 40 high traffic airports across the country is to help assure the safety of air travelers amidst the federal shutdown when staffing air traffic controllers has been a challenge---federal workers feeling the strain of putting in long hours with no pay.

Last weekend alone the FAA reported more than 2,700 delays at various airports.



It’s a concern shared by those whose livelihoods depend on air travel.



“Deep down I am,” said Ostergaard, “I try not to think about it since I can do absolutely nothing about it, but it is concerning that people are being forced to work and it requires extra attention from them to do the right thing and do their job well when they’re not be compensated as they deserve and should be, because regardless of political affiliations, both sides of the aisle, they’re all getting paid.”